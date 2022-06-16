COLORADO SPRINGS — The very first ‘Best of the West Wing Fest’ is coming to Colorado Springs this August, and the competition is already heating up.

The big, summer event is happening on August 6th from 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. at FH Beerworks, and the public is invited to vote on the best wings in Colorado Springs. The competition will include champions for Best Overall Wing (Festival Favorite), Best Sauce/Dry Rub, and Best Vegan Wing.

Several restaurants are putting their wings in the ring to be crowned the best in Colorado Springs, and FOX21’s Sarah Ferguson spoke with several businesses in studio, that will be participating.

Flip and Maritza Aguilera, Founders of Sophisticated Events COS, are putting together the event, and have been searching far and wide for restaurants in Colorado Springs to take part.

So far, 15 restaurants have signed up to participate including, Guthrie’s Sports Bar & Grill, Overtime Sports Bar & Grill, Golden Flame Hot Wings – Stetson Hills, and Fat Shack on Powers, just to name a few.

Frank Sinclair and Carissa Selena will be the MCs for the event, as several local musicians and bands will be taking part. Comedians will also be in attendance, and there will be activities for the entire family.

A portion of proceeds from ticket sales, will also be going right back to the community to local Nonprofits, the Colorado Springs Children’s Choral and the Colorado Springs World Affairs Council.

The Event Organizers are still on the search for more restaurants to participate. If your business would like to take part in the event, or you would like to purchase tickets, click here.