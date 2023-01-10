(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is getting ready for the season of love with multiple opportunities for everyone to join in.

The zoo is offering a limited-edition Valentine’s Day adoption package to adopt an African penguin. People can adopt a penguin in their own name or in the name of a loved one. The adoption helps cover the costs of feeding and caring for the endangered bird.

The Valentine Gift Package is $65 and includes a plush penguin, personalized adoption certificate, African penguin fact sheet, full-color photo, and adoptive parent website recognition for the year. Patrons must order this package no later than Sunday, Feb. 5.

For those looking to find an alternative to the normal Valentine’s Day dinner, the zoo offers Valentine’s Love is in the Air Date Nights which are for adults 21+. Three nights are available to choose from: Friday. Feb. 10, Saturday, Feb. 11, and Tuesday, Feb. 14. The date night is from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and costs $40.75 per person for zoo members and $45.75 per person for non-members.

The date night includes an adult beverage, a “stroll under the stars to see what our animals do at night,” and the opportunity to meet a Loft animal ambassador. The guide will focus on “Love is in the Air” themes from the animal kingdom.

For the parents who want to find something for the kiddos, the zoo is hosting a Kids Only Valentine’s Day Starlight Safari Pizza Party & Tour for ages 5+.

“Enjoy a night off while your kids have a blast at our Kids Only Valentines evening tour. Drop off the kiddos for an amazing night filled with pizza, animals, and nature connection right here on the mountainside. We will start the night with a pizza party and dessert before we adventure among the stars to visit our animal friends during a private evening tour. We will tour multiple animal buildings and get to meet an animal friend up-close!” according to Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s website.

The kids’ night event will be available on Friday, Feb. 10, and Saturday, Feb. 11 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The price is $65.75 per person with membership and $70.75 per person without membership.

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo has something for everyone this Valentine’s Day.