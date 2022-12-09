(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Friday, Dec. 9 is National Lost and Found Day, and Colorado State Treasurer Dave Young wants to remind Coloradans that reuniting with their misplaced money and property is easier than ever.

“Gone are the days of looking for misplaced items in a lost-and-found bin,” said Young. “Simply log on to colorado.findyourunclaimedproperty.com and get down to business searching for money or property you have lost… It only takes 30 seconds to check the State’s lost-and-found with the Great Colorado Payback.”

The Great Colorado Payback, by Colorado statue, does not sell or destroy military decorations or awards. Military items that are being held for the rightful owners or heirs include:

Bronze Star Medal: awarded to members of the United States Armed Forces for either heroic achievement, heroic service, meritorious achievement, or meritorious service in a combat zone.

Purple Heart Medal: awarded in the name of the President to those wounded or killed while serving, on or after 5 April 1917, with the U.S. military. It is the oldest military award still given to U.S. military members.

Medal of Honor: awarded to recognize American soldiers, sailors, marines, airmen, guardians and coast guardsmen who have distinguished themselves by acts of valor.

Navy Cross: is the United States Navy and United States Marine Corps’ second-highest military decoration awarded for sailors and marines who distinguish themselves for extraordinary heroism in combat with an armed enemy force.

Service log books.

Flight log books.

Discharge papers.

Presidential Letters of Appreciation.

According to Young’s office, last fiscal year, The Great Colorado Payback returned almost $50 million to nearly 55,000 claimants through the Unclaimed Property Division. To simplify the claims process, a pilot program which proactively returns funds was started, returning $4.1 million to 13,700 rightful owners without requiring additional paperwork for identification purposes. The average claim in 2021 was $1,832.