(COLORADO SPRINGS) — In honor of Thursday, May 4, Star Wars Day, Ent Credit Union is sharing some financial lessons we can learn from the storied movie franchise.

Courtesy: ENT Credit Union

Bree Shellito, Senior Manager of Community Impact with Ent Credit Union, said there are four lessons we can learn from Star Wars:

Get yourself a Yoda, otherwise known as a guide or a coach. Use Jedi mind tricks to stay true to your values. Start now and build yourself up from a Padawan to a Jedi. Avoid enemies like Jabba the Hut, or in financial terms, pay off debt, and save for the future.

