Financial Friday: Cracking down on scams targeting seniors

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — As officials work to educate people about scams there’s one group that is oftentimes a primary target – senior citizens.

Many times criminals will commit theft against seniors via threats, deception, or using money without authorization. It’s a problem that has increased as hackers become more sophisticated and convincing but with the creation of Financial Fridays. Law enforcement officials and those who work with seniors hope to put an end to senior-related financial crimes.

“As a result of this issue, billions of dollars are spent unnecessarily and people lose billions of dollars,” said Dayton Romero with Silver Key Services. “So for this county and district attorney’s office to take a stance on this and really acknowledge it and make it a priority is really encouraging.”

Those involved with Financial Fridays hope to eventually visit senior facilities to talk face-to-face about financial crimes and other similar issues seniors face.