Final vote ahead for Colorado Springs Law Enforcement Transparency and Accountability Commission

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs City Council held a special meeting Monday discussing the appointment of members to the Law Enforcement Transparency and Accountability Commission.

The new advisory committee will consist of 11 members. Each member of the commission must reside in the City of Colorado Springs during their service on the commission, and each Council District shall be represented by at least one member of the commission plus five more from low income, minority neighborhoods. They will review police training, hiring, the budget, audit the department and receive complaints.

They’ll be tasked with bringing policy recommendations to the city council, the mayor, and the Colorado Springs Police Department.

The nominated finalists and alternates are listed in alphabetical order:

Aldaz, Joe District 6

District 6 Angulski, Kate District 6

District 6 Baker, Justin District 4

District 4 Camargo, Rosita (alternate) District 4

(alternate) District 4 Embry, Felicia (alternate) District 5

(alternate) District 5 Flick, Rachael District 3

District 3 Frazier, Janice District 4

District 4 Kern, Steve District 5

District 5 Martinez, Terry District 3

District 3 Moore, Dennis District 4

District 4 Velez, Luis District 3

District 3 Walker, Deborah District 1

District 1 Windebank, Brent District 2

An official vote on the list of finalists will take place on September 22.

>> WATCH FULL CITY COUNCIL WORK SESSION HERE