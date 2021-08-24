Final day of Barry Morphew’s preliminary hearing

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — Tuesday marks the final day of Barry Morphew’s four-day preliminary hearing. Morphew is accused of killing his wife, Suzanne, on Mother’s Day weekend in 2020 in Chaffee County.

During a press conference in May 2021, Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze said that although no body has been recovered, his “belief is that Suzanne is not alive at this time.”

During a preliminary hearing the judge is tasked with finding a probable cause for the existing charges before moving forward with an arraignment and trial.

Morphew will be in court on Tuesday morning at 9 a.m.

So far, six witnesses have taken the stand including Commander Alex Walker with the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office and a former investigator for the 11th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, FBI Agent Kenneth Harris, former FBI Agent Johnny Grusing, CBI Agent Derek Graham, Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office Undersheriff Andy Rohrich, and CBI Agent Kevin Koback.

Morphew was arrested without incident on May 5 of 2021 and, since that day, has maintained his innocence.

Morphew faces seven charges:

Murder in the first degree

Tampering with a deceased human body

Tampering with physical evidence

Possession of a dangerous weapon – short rifle

Attempt to influence a public servant

Forgery of Public Records

Misdemeanor Elections-mail ballot offense

Morphew is being held in the Chaffee County Jail without bond. His arrest papers have been sealed.

This article will be updated throughout the day.