Filipino Food Truck gives back to people in need

COLORADO SPRINGS— The restaurant industry has been hit hard with the current crisis, but despite these obstacles, Filipino Food Truck is giving back to those in need.

Owners Lorry Vic Martinez and Adan Garcia feed the homeless every other Saturday.

“We try to our best to be out there to feed homeless because they need us too,” said Martinez.

They are asking the community help them give back and contact them for food donations including eggs, bread, and fruits.

They are located at 4305 E Platte Avenue and you call 719-321-1316.