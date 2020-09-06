Fiesta Day held at Colorado State Fair with drive-thru parade

PUEBLO, Colo.– The Colorado State Fair is celebrating Fiesta Day a little differently due to COVID-19 – with a drive-thru parade.

The event, held annually at the Colorado State Fairgrounds, will take place from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

This years event, according to the State Fair website, will feature the 2020 Queen and Court, Serina Sonrisa with Up Town Jam, Mariachi Lobos and CSU Pueblo Ballet Floklorico.

