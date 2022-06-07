FORT CARSON, Colo. — On Wednesday, Fort Carson soldiers will deploy, load, and fire M777 Howitzer towed artillery cannons as part of Ivy Mass, a live fire exercise that, the Mountain Post says, simulates enemy at all levels of the battle space.

During the exercise, the division will simultaneously employ artillery cannons, rocket systems, attack aviation, unmanned aerial systems, cyber, electromagnetic and space assets.

Fort Carson says this is the first time in US Army history that “joint assets” have been used while controlled at the divison level.

Fort Carson says neighbors will see noise and dust, but that they are dedicated to being good neighbors and will maintain communication during such events.