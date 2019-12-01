Fiat Chrysler, auto union agree to tentative deal

DETROIT (KDVR) — The United Auto Workers union says it has reached a tentative deal with Fiat Chrysler.

The agreement reached Saturday still needs to get approval from workers.

A person briefed on the matter says the deal includes a $9,000 ratification bonus, a promise not to close any assembly factories for the next four years and a commitment to keep making vehicles at a plant in Belvidere, Illinois. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the talks are private.

Top union leaders still have to approve the deal, as do factory-level officials who are likely to gather next week to vote on it. Then it must be ratified by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ 47,000 union workers.

Fiat Chrysler is the last company to settle on a new contract with the union. GM settled Oct. 31, which Ford settled in mid-November.