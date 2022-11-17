(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The 5th Annual Festival of Trees is taking place starting Nov. 19 and going through Nov. 26 in Falcon.

Amplify Events Inc is partnering with Falcon Food Truck Fest and Life’s a Snap Photo Booth on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m for the kickoff of the event. Throughout the week of Thanksgiving, donated, pre-decorated trees will be featured in a silent auction to benefit local charities.

Courtesy: Amplify Events Inc

Donors decorate trees and/or wreaths to be auctioned off. The proceeds from those auctions will be donated to the local non-profit of choice for each donor. Over 60 charities will benefit from the over 60 donors fundraising for the community.

We have been incredibly blessed to invest here in Falcon, the city where we both live to provide community events. The Festival of Tree’s is the highlight of the year. Not only is it a great event for families to attend but businesses have come together to create beautiful trees to sell in support local non-profits. Lori Bautista with Guaranteed Rate Affinity and Mason Buck of Coldwell Banker Realty

The bidding will be in person and online this year. Instructions for the online bidding will be pinned to the top of Amplify Events’ Facebook page. The Meridian Ranch Recreation Center will be open for people to look at the trees during normal hours throughout the week. The center is open from 5:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Bidding will go on from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 19 through Nov. 25, except Nov. 20 the bidding will go until 4 p.m.

At the end of the week, the event will culminate on Saturday, Nov. 26, with cupcakes, warm drinks, and a visit from Santa from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. This will be the last chance to bid on trees and wreaths. The Festival of Trees is open to the public and is a free event.