Festival of Lights “reverse parade” takes place due to pandemic

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– The Festival of Lights parade, usually draws a big crowd, but with the coronavirus pandemic, organizers of the event decided to do a reverse parade instead.

Parade goers stayed in their cars and drove by each float, band, and organization. Cars zig-zagged through the Broadmoor World Arena Parking lot Saturday night.

This year organizers were happy to have the parade in this manner, and believe it was a success. They say parade goers lined up for over a mile.

The event typically draws 60,000 people each year.