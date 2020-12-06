Festival of Lights “reverse parade” takes place due to pandemic

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– The Festival of Lights parade, usually draws a big crowd, but with the coronavirus pandemic, organizers of the event decided to do a reverse parade instead.

Parade goers stayed in their cars and drove by each float, band, and organization. Cars zig-zagged through the Broadmoor World Arena Parking lot Saturday night.

This year organizers were happy to have the parade in this manner, and believe it was a success. They say parade goers lined up for over a mile.

The event typically draws 60,000 people each year.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local