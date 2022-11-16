(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The 39th Annual Festival of Lights Parade is back in downtown Colorado Springs on Saturday, Dec. 3 and will bring a crowd of more than 40,000 to watch the parade down Tejon Street.

Prior to the parade, which is slated to begin at 5:50 p.m., the United States Olympic and Paralympic Museum (USOPM) is teaming up with UCHealth for a Festival of Lights Celebration, which will take place from Noon to 5 p.m. at the USOPM on Dec. 3.

At the USOPM, there will be athlete meet and greets, a beer garden, indoor curling, artifact demonstrations, and service puppies. Regular museum admission will also be lowered to $10 all day on Dec. 3.

Also, in the parking lot next to the USOPM, the Park Union District will feature a holiday tree farm and other activities along Sierra Madre Street and Vermijo Avenue.