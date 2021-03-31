FedEx trailer catches on fire on I-25 south of Pueblo Wednesday

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — Firefighters from several agencies, including the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, extinguished a fire that broke out in a FedEx trailer early Wednesday morning in south Pueblo County.

The fire was quickly extinguished but not before it caused extensive damage to the trailer and

many of the packages inside of it. No one was injured in the incident.

Deputies and firefighters from the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office responded at about 5 a.m. to a

report of a possible fire in a semi-trailer that had pulled off at Mile Marker 88 on Interstate 25,

about 12 miles south of the City of Pueblo.

When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from the front of one of two trailers being hauled

by a FedEx truck. The driver of the truck was going north on Interstate 25 when he said he noticed

smoke coming from one of the trailers he was pulling. According to deputies, the driver pulled off I-25 and was able to detach the smoldering trailer and instinctively moving the truck and a second attached trailer away from the area.

Flames were coming from the front end of the trailer as crews from Pueblo City Fire, County Road

and Bridge, Rye Fire, Beulah Fire, and Pueblo West Fire responded to help extinguish the fire and

unload cargo from the trailer. Crews were able to save at least half of the cargo in the trailer.







Traffic on Interstate 25 was not impacted by the incident.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation however it appears to be accidental in nature.

“We thank all our partner agencies for the great teamwork in assisting us with getting this fire

under control and preventing it from spreading through the trailer and to the nearby grassland,”

Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor said.