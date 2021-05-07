February fight at St. Mary Corwin Medical Center now considered a homicide

PUEBLO, Colo. — A call to police about a disturbance at a Pueblo hospital has now led to a homicide investigation, according to Pueblo Police Department.

On February 10, around 6:30 a.m., officers were called to St. Mary Corwin Medical Center located at 1008 Minnequa Avenue regarding a disturbance. When police arrived they saw medical staff rendering aid to 36-year-old Mathew Haskel Jones. Pueblo Police report Jones had been involved in a physical altercation with hospital security staff prior to the arrival of officers at the hospital.

Jones was transported to a hospital in Colorado Springs on the date of the incident and then died in the same hospital on February 18. The Pueblo Police Department then began investigating the incident as a suspicious death.

Following an autopsy, it has since been determined that the cause of Jones’s death was a homicide. The cause of death has not been released. FOX21 News has requested the coroner’s report for this case.

The Pueblo Police Department is now investigating this incident as a homicide, and the investigation is active and ongoing.

FOX21 News has reached out to St. Mary Corwin Medical Center for a comment but has not heard back.

There have been eight homicides in the City of Pueblo in 2021. Pueblo police are still investigating the circumstances of the structure fire in the 1200 block of W. 15th Street in which three people died.

The Pueblo Police Department’s understanding of this incident may change as additional evidence is collected, analyzed, and reviewed.