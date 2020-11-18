FDA confirms Air Purification Machine kills 99.97% of SARS-CoV-2 virus particles

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– Around a decade ago, scientists at NASA teamed up with the company Aerus to create an air filtration system suitable to clean the air inside the International Space Station.

Today, that same device has been found to kill nearly all COVID-19 virus particles after a few hours of purification.

The Beyond by Aerus air purifier as been proven to kill different kinds of bacteria, viruses, and fungi, but was only recently proven to kill COVID-19 as well.

“This machine can remove SARS-CoV-2 from surfaces. Within three hours its 94.5% gone, within seven hours its 99.97% removed and that’s been independent lab tested, it’s gone through the FDA, it’s gone through a lot of channels throughout this entire year just so we can talk about that,” said Jeff Wright, a franchise partner for the Aerus store in Downtown Colorado Springs.

Wright says the certification of it’s effectiveness only came in October.

He says what separates it from typical air purifiers is its sophistication—typical air purifiers have a fan and a HEPA filter.

The “Beyond by Aerus” starts with magnetizing air molecules to suck them into the machine, particles get filtered by two carbon filters, purified by a titanium oxide filter, then pass through a HEPA filter, and finally go through a UV-light honey comb structure before leaving the machine at a 45-degree angle to ensure circulation.

“It’s circulating through your house and it’s bringing everything back to the center, which is this machine,” Wright described.

The UV ‘honeycomb’ takes water molecules from the air and separates them into hydrogen peroxide and other powerful oxidizers that can sanitize and clean surfaces without a person needing to do anything.

The purifiers have sizes that can purify a space from 500 sq ft. to 20,000 sq ft. Wright says right now, his main clients are people using it in their private homes but has sold some to private schools and businesses.

