(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — Usually, adventure enthusiasts, locals, and tourists alike take to America’s Mountain to admire the beautiful sights and sounds from one of Colorado’s most iconic 14’ers, Pikes Peak. Well, the 19-mile trip up Pikes Peak Highway was for a different reason, for FBI Denver and 11 other agencies as they took part in an after-dark training, 14,115 feet up to the summit.

“The scenario involved an officer-involved shooting that led to a SWAT call-out. The situation included subjects barricaded with hostages and medical evacuations,” wrote FBI Denver.

Pikes Peak was chosen as the training area for its remote location and austere environment that tested the skills and capabilities of those taking part, according to FBI Denver.

FBI Denver thanked the following agencies for taking part in the training:

El Paso County Search and Rescue (EPCSAR)

US Forest Service Law Enforcement

Pikes Peak Highway Rangers

City of Colorado Springs Rangers

Office of Special Investigations (OSI) Agent

Colorado Springs Utilities

Catamount Fire

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

FirstNet

UCHealth LifeLine

“Joint trainings like this enhance emergency preparedness for each of the participating agencies. The experience allows the partners to prepare for real situations when they need to work together to respond to a crisis,” stated FBI Denver.