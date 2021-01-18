FBI raids Colorado home tied to suspect in US Capitol riots

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — A large number of FBI agents and police officers swarmed into a Woodland Park neighborhood searching for 24-year-old Robert Gieswein.

Gieswein is wanted for several federal charges after his alleged involvement in the riots and storming of the U.S. Capitol earlier this month.

The raid was captured on surveillance video. It shows agents wearing heavy protective gear arriving in unmarked SUVs.

A person living at the home tells us he was detained but explained to officers Gieswein was at one time his mother’s boyfriend.

Gieswein was not at the home and has not lived there for some time. It is not clear if he has been arrested.