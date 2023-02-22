DENVER (KDVR) — Several schools across Colorado were placed on lockdowns and secure status due to unconfirmed threats on Wednesday morning.

The unconfirmed threats were reported in Boulder, Brighton, Pitkin County, Canon City, Estes Park, Englewood, Glenwood Springs, Alamosa and more.

FBI statement

We reached out to the Federal Bureau of Investigation regarding the threats.

This is the statement they sent us:

“FBI Denver is aware of numerous threats made today to a variety of organizations and institutions across Colorado. The FBI works closely with its law enforcement partners by providing resources and guidance in these investigations and can recommend cases for federal prosecution. While we have no information at this time to indicate a specific and credible threat, we continue to work with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to gather, share, and act upon threat information as it comes to our attention.” It is important to note that law enforcement will use all available resources to investigate a threat until we determine whether it is real or not. Investigating hoax threats drains law enforcement resources and diverts officers from responding to an actual crisis. More information about the consequences of posting hoax threats can be found on fbi.gov. We urge the public to remain vigilant, and report any and all suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement immediately.”

Boulder High School

According to the Boulder Valley School District, Boulder High School is under a lockdown due to reports of an active shooter. The Boulder Police Department said the report has been unconfirmed.

A shelter-in-place has been sent out to those living in the area near the school.

The CU Boulder Police Department said police are investigating a report of a person with a gun near the high school.

Around 9:40 a.m., BPD said, “We are still clearing the school but right now we have NOT found any victims. Please continue to shelter in place.”

Around 9:55 a.m., the University of Colorado Boulder said CU facilities between Broadway to Folsom and Pleasant to Canyon should shelter in place.

At 10:08 a.m., BPD said, “Busses are currently en route to Boulder High School to evacuate students to the reunification center. We still have no confirmed reports of injuries and will continue to share updates here.”

At 10:40 a.m., the school district shared the details of reunification following the evacuation of the high school.

Students are being relocated to Macky Auditorium on the University of Colorado Campus, located at 1595 Pleasant Street, Boulder, CO 80309. We anticipate beginning the reunification process at 11:00 a.m.

Families are asked to send one adult representative, who has permission to pick up the child at the reunification location. If possible, please bring some form of identification. Please use the East parking lot and doors of Macky Auditorium.

If there are any families that are unable to come and pick up their student(s) at this time, we have staff who will be staying with them, until you are able to pick them up. If you need to make special arrangements please call 720-561-2200.

BVSD representatives will be standing by to answer Boulder’s main line. STUDENTS AND STAFF NOT AT BOULDER HIGH If you are a student or staff member who had not yet arrived for school at Boulder High School today – DO NOT COME TO THE SCHOOL.

School and after-school activities are canceled for the remainder of the day. We will send more information about the next steps this afternoon.

Aspen School District

Around the same time as the Boulder High School lockdown, the Aspen School District said all Aspen Schools are on lockdown.

“Law enforcement is currently on scene of an unknown incident in the vicinity of the Aspen Schools. Roads are closed in the area. Please stay away from the area at this time. We will update with information as it becomes available,” the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office said.

Around 10:20 a.m., the Aspen School District said all schools were cleared of the threat and the district would communicate directly with parents about plans for reunification.

“Parents, please monitor your communications from the district for directions on where to go for reunification. Please have identification with you. If you are not trying to get to reunification to pick up a child(ren) please stay out of the area to avoid more traffic,” the district said.

Brighton High School

Also around the same time as the Pitkin County and Boulder lockdowns, the Brighton Police Department announced a large police presence at Brighton High School due to a threatening call from an unknown person.

“Other schools in the area are on secure while police work to determine if the threat is credible. Please avoid the area at this time. Updates to follow,” BPD said.

Around 9:35 a.m., BPD said, “The Secure is being lifted at all surrounding schools. Brighton High School is still on Secure at this time.”

At 9:45 BPD said officers found no credible threat to students or the surrounding community. The Secure at Brighton High School has been lifted.

Canon City

Just before 9 a.m., the Canon City Police Department posted on Facebook asking everyone to avoid the high school.

“****Please avoid the area of the High School**** As more information comes available we will up date post. There was a bomb threat called in and we are on scene securing the area and making sure all is ok. Parents stage at St. Michales and do not approach building. PLEASE!”

Alamosa

The Alamosa School District sent out a letter on Wednesday that said dispatch received a call from an unknown number at 8:24 a.m. reporting a threat of an armed person at Ortega Middle School.

The school was placed on lockdown and the Alamosa Police Department responded.

All other schools were placed on hold immediately following that notification. The lockdown was lifted after five minutes following the investigation.

Roaring Fork Schools

Roaring Fork Schools said that police activity prompted a lockdown at Glenwood Springs High School on Wednesday morning that has since been lifted.

All other Glenwood Springs and Carbondale schools were placed on secure status at the same time.

Estes Park

The Town of Estes Park said that the Estes Park Police Department received a hoax report of an active shooter at Estes Park High School around 9:23 a.m.

The school was closed for the day due to weather.

“Officers responded immediately to the schools to clear the surrounding area and search the schools. The Estes Valley Community Center was briefly locked down. Officers found no evidence to substantiate the report.” the Town of Estes Park said.

The report remains under investigation.

Englewood

The Englewood Police Department said officers responded to Englewood High School Wednesday morning after a report of shots fired.

Both the high school and middle school were placed on lockdown until the schools were cleared.

No injuries were reported.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.