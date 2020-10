COLORADO SPRINGS– National Breadstick Day is October 30 and Fazoli’s is celebrating by offering six free breadsticks per guest (each day) from October 30 through November 1.

The deal is available through their mobile app and online orders.

A variety of sauces are available upon request including marinara, alfredo, spicy tomato pepper sauce, and creamy basil sauce.

For more information call your local Fazoli’s or visit their website.