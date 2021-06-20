Father’s Day Car Show and BBQ competition in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Disgruntled Vets and 22 Until None are holding their first Father’s Day Car Show and BBQ competition.

On Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., people can enter their vehicle or bike for $15 per entry in the car show and taste BBQ prepared by various cooks from around the Colorado Springs area.

The top cars and BBQ will be named this year’s winners.

All proceeds from the event will go to 22 Until None, a registered 501(c)(3) organization that provides financial assistance and crisis intervention for veterans and active-duty members in Colorado Springs and across the United States.

“With this epidemic running through our ranks of veterans, we need to take a stand as a team,” 22 Until None said in a statement. “We host many events and attend many others to help our veterans in every way possible. We are currently offering emergency financial assistance, help with VA benefits, help transitioning, advocacy, wellness services, and camaraderie. We need your help to make this happen. We ask you to take a stand and help us bring this number to zero.”

Disgruntled Vets is also a military-focused group made up by veterans and active duty members. Disgruntled Vets uses its network to prevent veteran homelessness, suicide, and issues within the Department of Veteran Affairs.