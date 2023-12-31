(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) continues the search for Kimberlee Singler, formerly Kimberlee Wentz, the mother accused of murdering her two children. The child victims have now been identified as seven-year-old Aden Wentz, and nine-year-old Elianna “Ellie” Wentz.

Elianna “Ellie” Wentz (9) and Aden Wentz (7), Courtesy: Father, Kevin Wentz

As FOX21 has previously reported, the incident occurred on Dec. 18, when CSPD found the two children dead inside their home in the Stetson Hills area, as well as serious injuries to the third 11-year-old daughter, and Singler.

The children’s pictures and identities were confirmed in a press release from the father of the victims, Kevin Wentz, where he recounted events leading up to their deaths on Dec. 18. According to the release, the incident is rooted in a contentious divorce and custody dispute between Singler and Wentz, dating back to September 2018 in Larimer County.

Throughout the custody battle, Wentz says Singler levied serious allegations of child abuse and domestic violence against him. However, court proceedings found these claims to be unsubstantiated, deeming Wentz as non-threatening to the children.

Recent legal actions further compounded the situation. On Sept. 14, Singler obtained a Temporary Protection Order in El Paso County, alleging that Wentz brandished a knife toward her. Despite Wentz’s denial and a scheduled hearing, the temporary order stood until Jan. 24, 2024.

Moreover, another Emergency Motion was filed by Singler in Larimer County Court on Nov. 17 to restrict parenting time based on the same allegations regarding the knife. This order was rescinded after the court found there was no imminent threat, ordering Singler to cover Wentz’s legal expenses and allow him to make up parenting time for the time lost due to the allegations.

However, Singler failed to comply with the court’s directives and did not bring the children on the scheduled date of exchange on Dec. 16. Wentz says he and his divorce attorney tried to contact Singler, to which she did not respond, prompting him to seek legal intervention.

The court granted an Emergency Motion for Law Enforcement Assistance to Enforce Parenting Time filed by Wentz’s attorney on Dec. 18 and scheduled a Status Conference on Dec. 20, ordering Singler and the children to appear in person.

Singler is now accused of murdering her two children, Aden and Elianna, and seriously injuring their 11-year-old sister and herself on Dec. 18, just two days before their scheduled court appearance. According to Wentz, she failed to contact the authorities until the early hours of Dec. 19.

In the aftermath of the devastating news, Wentz says he cooperated fully with the police investigation. Subsequently, a warrant for Singler’s arrest was issued on Dec. 26, accompanied by charges including multiple counts of murder, child abuse, and attempted murder.

CSPD says the 11-year-old girl who was injured is safe and being cared for in Colorado Springs.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

Singler’s whereabouts remain unknown. Wentz is requesting anyone with information to contact the CSPD at (719) 444-7000. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can contact the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867).

Plans for a private funeral for Aden and Elianna are underway, with a GoFundMe account established to aid with funeral expenses and the care of the surviving child: Fundraiser by Erica Burkhardt : The Wentz Family.

Amidst their profound grief and shock, the Wentz family has requested privacy.