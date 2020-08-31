Father and son both race in the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

COLORADO SPRINGS– A father and son duo raced against each other in the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb (PPIHC) on Sunday.

Craig and his son Zach Lumsden, who live in Colorado, competed in the race for their very first time.

“Super exciting to be out here, especially being the first year and being able to have this opportunity to be out here, let alone share this opportunity with my dad,” said Zach Lumsden.

Dad, Craig and son, Zach, drove a 2007 Mazda Speed 3 and Mitsubishi Ralliart Evo X, respectively, according to PPIHC.

Craig Lumsden in the Mazda Speed 3 clocked in with an unofficial time of ’13:35.392′.

Zach wins the family bragging rights, on their rookie runs.

Zach Lumsden, this years’ youngest competitor made the summit in Mitsubishi Ralliart Evo X the with an unofficial time of ’12:43.134′

Father and son racing is a staple on the mountain. This year the Lumsden’s will be battling it out. Dad Craig and son Zach will be driving a 2007 Mazda Speed 3 and Mitsubishi Ralliart Evo X respectively. Both of the Lumsden’s are Rookies this year. #PPIHC2020 — Pikes Peak International Hill Climb (@PPIHC) August 30, 2020

The race was delayed in the morning due to icy conditions, and started after 9:00 a.m.

No fans were able to attend this year’s race due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the race was live-streamed online.

For full results of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, click here.