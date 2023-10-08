(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a fatal shooting near downtown late Saturday night on Oct. 7.

Officers responded to a shots fired call just after 9:30 p.m. in the 400 block of East Kiowa Street near Wahsatch Avenue and Pikes Peak Avenue. CSPD located a man suffering from at least one gunshot. The man later died despite life-saving efforts.

CSPD says the investigation is still active and no arrests have been made at this time. Anyone who was a witness or has any information on the shooting is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at (719) 624-8477.