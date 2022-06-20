COLORADO SPRINGS — A Sunday night shooting at an apartment complex in southeast Colorado Springs has left one person dead, according to Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

Around 11 p.m., officers responded to an apartment complex near Monterey Road and S. Circle Drive after receiving reports of a shooting.

Officers located one person dead on scene.

CSPD has not yet released suspect information, and no arrests have been made at this time.

This is still an ongoing investigation, with police activity still at the scene

This article will be updated when more information is released.