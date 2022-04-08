COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle that happened on Friday.

The crash happened just before noon at Woodmen Road and Havenwood Drive, between Rangewood and Austin Bluffs. Police say the motorcycle driver was turning right onto Woodmen from Havenwood and collided with a truck traveling west on Woodmen in the right lane.

Impairment is not a suspected factor at this point of the investigation.

Police will release the name of the motorcycle driver once their family has been notified.