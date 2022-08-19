A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

WALSENBURG, Colo. — Early Friday morning Colorado State Patrol (CSP) responded to a fatal crash on I-25.

CSP says at 5:30 a.m. on August 19, a vehicle driving south on I-25 swerved to avoid a deer, ran off the road, and rolled onto I-25 northbound lanes.

A 60-year-old woman was killed, and a 63-year-old man was seriously injured. Both were from Rye, Colorado.

The interstate was closed for about three hours, while troopers investigated. Speed, drugs, and alcohol are not considered factors in this crash.