Fatal crash closes NB I-25 between Eden and Porter Draw Tuesday evening

PUEBLO, Colo. — Multiple agencies are responding to a serious crash on I-25 in between exit 104 and exit 106. Colorado State Patrol said northbound lanes are closed until 6:30 p.m.

Troopers confirm that one person has died and another person was transported to a nearby hospital. The crash involves multiple vehicles and at least one car caught fire in the wreck.

Colorado Department of Transportation said detour is at exit 102. Overton Road is a secondary northbound route, as wells as Purcell Boulevard through Pueblo West.

