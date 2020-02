CALHAN, Colo. — Both directions of Highway 24 near milepost 341 were closed for an investigation into a fatal crash Monday afternoon.

State Patrol said they were called around 12:38 p.m. Monday for a two-vehicle crash and when troopers arrived one person had died on scene. The crash occurred at Kanuch Road and Hwy 24.

Traffic was moving again on the road around 3:30 p.m. Troopers have warned about wet and icy roads.