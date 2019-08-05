Fatal crash at I-25 and Cimmaron Street

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — One person is dead and two people are in the hospital after a Chevy truck crashed into a Dodge truck pulling a 5th wheel trailer.

It happened on West Cimmaron Street. underneath the I-25 bridge before 4 p.M. Sunday afternoon.

A preliminary investigation revealed the Chevy was going west on Cimarron Street when it ran the red light and slammed into the Dodge which was turning onto the on-ramp to I-25.

Serious crash at I25/Cimarron under the bridge. The intersection is completely closed. Be prepared for significant congestion in the area. Alternatives routes are recommended. Slow down in the area -drive safely. — CSPD Duty Lieutenant (@CSPDDutyLt) August 4, 2019

On impact, the trailer was torn off of the Dodge.

The driver of the Chevy died on the scene and two people inside the dodge were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Police say the driver of the Chevy was speeding but they don’t know if impairment was a factor at this time.