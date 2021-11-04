Fatal car crash kills Widefield High School student

A student from Widefield School District 3 was killed in a car accident on Wednesday morning, according to the district’s spokesperson.

The district confirmed the student involved in the deadly crash at Drennan Road and Marksheffel Road was a senior at Widefield High School.

The Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a crash at the intersection of Drennan Road and Marksheffel Road Wednesday morning. When officers arrived, they found one of the drivers deceased on scene.

After an investigation, it was determined that a Toyota Prius was stopped at the westbound stop sign on Drennan Road to make a left turn to travel south on Marksheffel Road. When the Prius began the left turn, it was struck by a northbound Ford pick-up truck.

The driver of the Prius died on scene while the driver of the pick-up truck was uninjured. No impairment of either driver is suspected.

A crisis response team was available Thursday for staff and students at Widefield High School, and no word on any services at this time.