Fargo’s Pizza temporarily closes amid pandemic

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– A Colorado Springs staple, Fargo’s Pizza, has shut down temporarily.

In an announcement on their Facebook page Monday, the company, who has been in Colorado Springs for 47 years, says they hope the closure is only temporary.

On November 27, a second round of tighter restrictions began in El Paso County, which closed in-person dining, and limited outdoor dining.

Other restaurants in Colorado Springs have also decided to temporarily shut down, including Colorado Craft, Cork & Cask, Bonnie & Read, Supernova, The Rabbit Hole, and Shame & Regret.

>>Click here to learn more about level red restrictions.