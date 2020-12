Fargo’s Pizza Company located on the east side of Colorado Springs announced it is temporarily closing.

Fargo’s posting to its Facebook page Monday, Dec. 7, saying, “Thank you for all of your wonderful support throughout the years, and we hope to serve you again in the near future.”

At the end of November, Fargo’s posted to social media saying they would be moving to pick-up only due to the El Paso County moving to level red.