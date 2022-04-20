COLORADO SPRINGS — FamilyFest returns to Colorado Springs for another year, and it’s all happening on Saturday, April 23 from 11AM-5PM at the Colorado Springs Event Center.

The event features everything from activities, entertainment, and special exhibits for kids and families to enjoy. For adults, the event is $5 dollars online, or $7 dollars at the door, and kids are free.

FOX21’s Sarah Ferguson spoke with several vendors that will be at the event including, the Colorado Ghostbusters, Bundle Baby Shop, Nurf Terf, and 3T Martial Arts.