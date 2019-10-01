Family watches their land as it goes up in flames Monday

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Though evacuations have been lifted for the Blaney Fire at least one family won’t be sleeping in their own bed.

FOX21 spoke to the Frick’s whose 10-acre property sustained most of the damage.

Vivian Frick has four sons, three of them watched the fire in El Paso County burn their property on Monday afternoon.

“I went to the kitchen window,” said Vivian Frick who has lived in the house since 1965. “The smoke was so thick coming this way.”

Watching was all they could do.

“Myself and my three younger brothers were raised here, in that house,” Frick said.

Through Philip Frick’s binoculars, the image he sees is worth a thousand questions.

“We won’t know until they let us physically go up there and see it ourselves,” said Phillip Frick.

As they recount everything on the property, they are happy their family is ok.

“All my pictures of my kids. grandkids and I have one great-granddaughter,” Phillip said.

A 1999 escort, a 4-wheeler, a 1973 Ford three-quarter ton pick up, a 1929 model a pickup and covered wagon that as a family heirloom.

“My mother is alright we are all ok,” said Phillip. “Right now that’s all that matters, we will just have to take it day by day and see what happens down the road.”