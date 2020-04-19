Family shares experience of watching Air Force graduation online

COLORADO SPRINGS – The Knight family had been looking forward to their son Steven’s graduation from the Air Force Academy since he started school.

“We are fortunate we got to see the graduation and see our kid’s moments get recognized,” Katrina Knight, Steven’s mom said.

She said once they had learned that the Air Force Academy was actually going to host the ceremony nearly six weeks before the originally planned one, she said she knew they were lucky.

“On behalf of his class. They’ve all worked really hard and accomplished a huge thing,” Katrina said.

Thousands of graduation ceremonies across the country have been cancelled due to the coronavirus. But the AFA decided to still have theirs and allow families to watch the entire ceremony online. Vice President Mike Pence still showed up as guest speaker.

“They were jumping around. They couldn’t give each other hugs or high fives,” Katrina said.

Just a few days before the graduation, Katrina’s husband Eric, was able to commission Steven through a video call.

“I was able to swear him in as a Second Lieutenant,” Eric said.

Eric himself was a graduate of the Air Force Academy back in 1993. He said the graduation then looked a lot different.

“Though this doesn’t look like the usual graduation at the Air Force Academy. Let me tell you this is an awesome sight,” Vice President Mike Pence said at the start of the ceremony.

The cadets had to sit in chairs throughout the ceremony. Each chair was at least 6 feet away from the other. After the Thunderbirds flew over, the graduates were required to wear face masks.

