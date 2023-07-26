(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A devastating discovery in Gunnison County has left a Colorado Springs family in shock and mourning, as they learned that the three campers found dead at a remote campground were their beloved relatives.

The news of the tragedy reached Trevala Jara, a family member, when she received a call from the Gunnison County Coroner, notifying her that three highly decomposed bodies were found near Gold Creek Campground on July 9.

She is now coming to terms with the loss of her 14-year-old nephew and two step-sisters, Rebecca and Christine Vance, who were all from Colorado Springs.

“I didn’t want it to be true. I was walking in the driveway back and forth, screaming,” Jara said sobbing in her husband’s arms.

Based on the condition of their bodies, the Gunnison County Coroner estimated that they had passed away as early as January, suggesting that they had struggled to survive for several months. The suspected cause of death is a combination of starvation and exposure to harsh elements.

“Starvation is one of the worst ways to go, and I can only imagine what was going through their heads. Especially my nephew he was so young,” said Jara.

According to Jara, the trio embarked on a journey in August of 2022, to live “off the grid” for the indefinite future.

“She [Rebecca Vance] was fearful of the way the world was going and she really thought she was protecting her son,” Jara said she and her husband were the only people her step sisters told about their plans.

In preparation for their lifelong journey in the wilderness, Jara says they did most of their research on the internet, learning how they could survive through YouTube videos. She said the last time they had been camping was when they were children.

“Yes, you can watch somebody freaking rub two sticks together. But looking at it is totally different than actually doing it,” Jara lamented. She and her husband own a property in the mountains with an RV, which she had offered to let them use, but they refused.

Without any tangible experience, Christine, Rebecca, and her teenage son, embarked on their escape from society. Fearing for their safety, Jara said she pleaded with them to stay: “We might as well have been on our hands and knees telling them, ‘please don’t go’… I was scared to death for them.”

But her concerns couldn’t dissuade them. On their way out, they stopped at Jara’s house to say their final goodbyes. Over the past year, Jara said they received no correspondence from them about their whereabouts.

Last picture Jara ever took with her step-sister on the day they left

Amidst the grief and heartache, Jara hopes that her loved ones will be remembered for their caring, loving hearts. She fondly recalls her nephew as a smart and caring child who had the potential to move mountains if given the chance to grow into adulthood.

“They weren’t crazy at all. They just really thought they could do it,” said Jara.

With the untimely demise of these campers, Jara somberly reminds people of the challenges and risks associated with venturing into the wilderness unprepared.

“Make sure you can do it before you go off the grid. Please save your life because you never know how many people care about you, because those are the ones that are going to hurt,” said Jara.

According to the Gunnison County Coroner, the official determination of the camper’s cause of death is still pending on their toxicology report, which is expected in the next few weeks.