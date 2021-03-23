Family of Boulder Shooting victim speaks out

BOULDER, Colo. — Rikki Olds, one of the Boulder supermarket mass shooting victims’ family, speaks out, Tuesday.

In a statement released to the media, Olds’ family and Uncle remembering Nikki as “truly one of

a kind.”

Full statement from Family of Rikki Olds:

“On behalf of the Olds family, we want to thank the community and Rikki’s friends and coworkers for the outpouring of support for our family. Today we are mourning the loss of our

granddaughter, daughter, sister, niece, cousin, friend, and colleague. Rikki Olds was truly one of

a kind. She didn’t follow trends—she made them.

From the outside, you might notice her colorful hair, her bubbly personality, her laughter, and a

smile that lit up the room. For those of you lucky enough to call her friend, you knew she was a

type of person who would always be there for you. She’d embrace you and give you confidence

to be the person you want to be. She was a giver to others, and she gave herself to her career. She

aspired to work up the ranks of King Soopers, and she strived to be the best manager she could

be to her work family. In fact, sometimes that even caused her guilt because she had to correct

employees she considered friends and family. Whatever Rikki set her mind to do, she would do

it. She had the tenacity and big dreams to make a great life for herself and to help others along

the way.

Rikki and Uncle Robert

Rikki Olds – graduation photo

Rikki and family at CHS graduation

Rikki and grandfather

Rikki Olds

No one can replace Rikki and the happiness she brought to our lives. Our family is suffering a

great loss, and we will get through this together one day at a time. On behalf of our family, thank

you for honoring Rikki’s legacy and the light she was in this world. Our hearts go out to the

other victims’ families who are going through the same grief we are. We especially want to

recognize Officer Eric Talley, who sacrificed his life and is a hero in our hearts. May we never

forget their lives and the impact they made. Thank you.”

Statement provided by Robert Olds – Uncle to Rikki Olds.