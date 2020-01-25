Family of 17-year-old killed in murder-suicide speaks out

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The mother and sister of 17-year-old Mya Pena, who was killed in a murder-suicide south of Fountain, sat down with our sister station FOX31’s Deborah Takahara to speak out about the loss of their daughter and sister.

“She did fight for her life. She did not want to leave our family. She was always our protector, and we do believe she died protecting our family,” Alexis Pena, Mya’s sister, said.

Authorities believe 18-year-old Samuel Hoffman, of Centennial, killed Pena before killing himself.

The family said Mya died to protect her mom. They said Hoffman strangled Mya to death and she did fight for her life. Mya’s sister said Hoffman was manipulative and an MMA fighter.

Mya’s family says they hope this tragedy can be turned into something positive. They encourage schools to teach self-defense classes.