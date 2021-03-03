Family leaves $5,000 tip at Great Wolf Lodge Colorado Springs to give back

COLORADO SPRINGS — Recently at Great Wolf Lodge Colorado Springs, a family dined for breakfast at the property’s Loose Moose Family Kitchen restaurant leaving a tip of $5,000 to be divided amongst the five employees (3 servers, 1 host and 1 busser) working at the restaurant that day.

Great Wolf Lodge said after chatting with one of the servers for a bit, the family had mentioned that this was their first time to Great Wolf Lodge and that they were already planning their return.

After signing the check for breakfast, the family requested the tip left be divided amongst all five employees working at the Barnwood restaurant that morning. Each employee received a $1,000 tip from this family’s breakfast that morning.

Great Wolf Lodge and the five employees are so grateful for this family’s contribution and were excited to hear they had a howlin’ good time and will be back again sometime soon.