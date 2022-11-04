(COLORADO SPRINGS) — FOX21 Morning News continues to highlight the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) of Southern Colorado and all the families they’ve helped throughout the years.

One family spoke to FOX21 Morning News, as they look back fondly on how the RMHC of Southern Colorado helped to heal their heartache.

The family’s story comes as FOX21 Morning News teamed up with Cat Country 95.1 to raise awareness of the organization for an annual Radiothon, which was held on Friday, Nov. 4.

The Radiothon, which raises money to support families staying at the RMHC of Southern Colorado, celebrated its most successful year in 2021, and the nonprofit is hoping for the same in 2022.

If you’d like to donate, call 719-755-4074 or scan the QR code below.