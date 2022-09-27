PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating a shooting, which happened over the weekend near the Highland Park neighborhood. PPD said a teen suspect has been arrested, and that during the incident a family dog and woman were shot.

According to police on Saturday, Sept. 24 at around 10:30 p.m., officers were called to the 1200 block of Taylor Lane, on reports of a shooting, which is between Pueblo Blvd. and Vinewood Lane. Dispatch relayed to officers that there was a loud disturbance in the background and a person was shot in the chest.

Upon arrival, police discovered five people at the home, including a woman who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. The woman was then taken to the hospital and treated for her injuries.

The preliminary investigation found that there were several people drinking alcohol inside the home when the shooting happened. Police then discovered an argument ensued between two men at the home, which led to one man pulling out a handgun and shooting the family dog.

The two men and the woman then fought over the handgun, and during the struggle, the gun went off and the woman was shot in the chest.

Officers were able to recover the handgun and multiple people were taken to the police station to be interviewed about the incident. Upon further investigation, a 17-year-old boy was arrested on charges of 1st Degree Assault and Illegal Possession of a Handgun by a Juvenile. Police said additional charges may be added at a later date.

PPD said animal control responded to the scene and transported the dog to be treated for its injuries.