CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. – It’s been two years since a Chaffee County mother vanished from Chaffee County on Mother’s Day.
On May 10, 2020, 49-year-old Suzanne Morphew had reportedly gone for a bike ride alone in the Maysville area and didn’t return home. Her bike was found less than a mile from her home. She has not been seen since.
Her husband, Barry Morphew, was arrested almost a year later in connection with her murder. Last month those charges were dismissed without prejudice, meaning charges could be refiled against him.
Suzanne Morphew’s friends and family say she brought light to so many people’s lives, and they are holding onto hope that one day she will be found.
According to court documents, law enforcement believes they are close to locating the body of Suzanne Morphew. Police believe her body is in a remote and mountainous region near the Morphew residence. However, the weather has complicated recovery efforts, according to court documents. The area received significant snow before the search could be completed.
People in Salida plan to hold a vigil for Suzanne Morphew on Saturday, May 14th at Riverside Park.