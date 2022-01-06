Families of the deadly Memorial Skate Park shooting plead for answers

COLORADO SPRINGS — Two fathers are without their sons after they were gunned down at a skate park in Memorial Park. The Celano families are looking for answers so they can get justice for their boys.

The shooting happened on November 20, leaving 23-year-old Gage Celano and 14-year-old Dominic Celano dead with 12-year-old Dylan Celano severely injured.

Ray Celano and his family moved to Colorado Springs just a few weeks before the unthinkable happened. Ray is a former police sergeant from Hollister, Calif., and less than a month after retiring, his oldest son Dominic was shot and killed protecting his younger brother.

They had gathered for a family BBQ, but the night ended with them visiting their son in the hospital and learning the tragic news of their oldest son, Dominic. Dylan was shot first multiple times, then his brother and cousin became heroes.

“I guess when the bullets started flying, he stepped forward and tried to protect his brother and same with Gage, he was a cousin and he also stepped forward and tried to rush to help and they did save Dylan,” Ray said.

“It’s a night we’ll never forget,” Marty Celano, Gage’s father said.

Marty lost his only child in the incident.

Dominic was a protective brother with martial arts training who looked out for his friends and family. Both Dylan and Dominic wanted to learn a new skill from their older cousin Gage.

“They were really enamored by Gage and his personality and how likable he was so they wanted to learn how to skate like Gage,” Ray said.

Gage was a semi-pro skateboarder and model. Marty said Gage wouldn’t typically go to this skate park.

“He didn’t have a violent bone in his body, he didn’t know these people,” Marty said. “I just want justice to be found as does my brother.”

A family that wants answers for this random senseless act of violence, so they are pleading for anyone to come forward who witnessed or knows anything about the crime.

“Please just come forward even if it’s something so minor as the Chief of Police had said from Ray’s town somebody knows something,” Marty said.

“It could happen again, I really don’t want to see anyone go through what my family has gone through. Our kids are supposed to take care of us when we get older–when we pass away–not the other way around,” Ray said. “If we don’t catch these people, it could happen to someone else’s kids. And in my opinion, it was a specific act of violence at random victims, and my family just happen to be the victims.”

Dylan is recovering at home and he’ll likely have a long road of recovery ahead of him. Ray said he’ll likely need medical attention for the rest of his life.

Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information that would lead to an arrest of person(s) responsible for the shooting.

Call Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.