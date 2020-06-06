Families of all backgrounds taking part of Black Lives Matter movement to spark conversation

COLORADO SPRINGS— For some families, taking part in the Black Lives Matter movement in Colorado Springs, holds a special meaning. The Cassara family opened up to FOX21 about what it’s like to an interracial family.

“Two of our boys are black and as a white man, it’s hard to be a dad to be father to little black boys and hard to explain to them what they’re going to experience,” said Pete Cassara.

Families like the Cassara family came out from all corners of the state came out to Thursday’s demonstrations to spark a conversation.

“All of my kids have mixture in them and they have to know they have to be careful in the streets doesn’t matter if it’s a person or police officer they have to be careful,” said Angelic Carrasquillo of Colorado Springs.

For the Cassara family, they are using this moment to teach other members of their family to learn about equality.

“It doesn’t matter what nationality you are or skin color everyone should be treated the same,” said Cassara.