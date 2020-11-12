Families come together to honor veterans during Veterans Day ceremony

COLORADO SPRINGS — In the midst of a global pandemic, veterans across southern Colorado continue to be honored. On Wednesday, the Special Forces Association Rocky Mountain Chapter 4-24 helped host a Veterans Day Ceremony at Memorial Park.

“It’s important that we continue to keep the memory of veterans and our small way of doing that,” said veteran Jay Bowen.

During the ceremony, rose and wreaths were laid in front of the Vietnam Memorial to honor and remember the sacrifices these men and women made.

“To a veteran, every day is Veterans Day; we are just thrilled that the American public would set aside a day to honor veterans,” Bowen said.

Army veteran, Travis Strong knows all to well the obstacles, service members face.

“I was hit with an Explosively Formed Penetrator bomb, roadside, and it took both of my legs,” voiced Strong.

However, Strong says his mission is far from over; he has taken on challenge after challenge, including climbing the Manitou Springs incline six times and counting.

“You know life happened and that doesn’t stop me from doing anything I want to do,” said Strong.

Despite his injuries, taking that oath is a promise he doesn’t regret.

Strong says, “People always come up to me and ask if I knew if this was going to happen would I have joined, and I said yes, it was my pleasure to have served.”

Next year strong will be working with the organization sheepdogs and will take on Mount Kilimanjaro.