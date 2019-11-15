‘False wall’ hides dozens of kids at daycare, Colorado Springs Police investigate neglect

COLORADO SPRINGS — Two daycares are shut down as police are investigating child abuse and neglect. Play Mountain Place LLC and Counterpoint School are closed.

These allegations come from conditions found while on a welfare check with the State Department of Human Services, according to CSPD. On Wednesday night, police raided the daycare on a tip that there were too many children for the number of adults supervising them.

Three employees were charged with neglect, but police have canceled those charges as they investigate this case more.

Carla Faith is the owner of Play Mountain Place LLC on East Willamette Ave.

When officers raided the house, they found 26 kids under the age of three years old with just two adults watching them. Police said they found them hidden in a finished basement behind a false wall, designed to hide kids from inspectors or parents.

Faith also owns the Counterpoint School Daycare for kids 3-12 just west on Williamette. Both of Faith’s licenses are suspended.

Three employees and Faith are being investigated by police.

This isn’t the first time DHS has found issues with the daycare. In December 2016, they found supervision problems and double the number of kids per teacher. DHS found a similar issue in May of 2017.

Parents were upset and shocked.

“I’m completely betrayed every parent I talk to we feel completely betrayed it’s so hard to trust your children with people,” mother Jeanette Condi said. “We feel like we could trust them and then they’re hiding all of this.”

“Hopefully this gets clarified very soon, I think it’s an excellent place to bring your kid,” mother Sherri Musgrave said.

“I’m hoping this is a really poor judgement by Carla,” Sherry Macwilliam said. “She’s trying to accommodate parents, not inconvenience parents. She seems like a really great person and a great spirit.”

FOX21 reached out to Faith multiple times Thursday but hasn’t heard back yet.

The Los Angeles Times reported in 1998 about Faith. Human Services found neglect, unlicensed facilities and some places with as many as 44 kids with three staff members.