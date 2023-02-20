(COLORADO SPRINGS) — As spring break inches closer, The Broadmoor is hopeful guests will consider staying at the resort while enjoying some family activities.

One of the more unique options is The Broadmoor’s Falconry program, which allows families to get up close and personal with nature’s best pilots, birds.

If you live in Colorado, The Broadmoor offers a discount to stay at the resort through April 2023.

Falconry is a sport that has existed for centuries when birds like owls and a variety of falcons were used as hunting companions.

The Broadmoor, through its beginner, intermediate, and hybrid classes allow visitors to engage with and learn about the birds and their history in the hunting world.