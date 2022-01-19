Falcon substation closed to the public

COLORADO SPRINGS — Starting Thursday, January 20, 2022, the Colorado Springs Police Department’s Falcon substation, located at 7850 Goddard Street, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 –will be closed to the public due to ongoing construction. The substation will remain closed to the public until Saturday, January 22nd, 2022, at 12:00 PM.

Community members can still contact the Falcon substation by phone at 719-444-7240.

Those in need of in-person Police services at a substation can make use of one of the four other Colorado Springs Police Department substation locations:

Stetson Hills : 4110 Tutt Boulevard, Colorado Springs, CO 80922

: 4110 Tutt Boulevard, Colorado Springs, CO 80922 Sand Creek : 950 Academy Park Loop, Colorado Springs, CO 80910

: 950 Academy Park Loop, Colorado Springs, CO 80910 Gold Hill : 955 West Moreno Avenue Colorado Springs, CO 80905

: 955 West Moreno Avenue Colorado Springs, CO 80905 Police Operations Center: 705 S. Nevada Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO 80903

As always, to report a crime please use the non-emergency dispatch number 719-444-7000. In the event of an emergency, please call 911.